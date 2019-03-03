PM Modi's Sankalp Rally In Patna To Kick Off NDA Poll Campaign: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address people in Patna.

The stage is set for NDA'S "Sankalp" rally at the Gandhi Maidan today, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar share the dais at a political rally for the first time since 2009.

The NDA rally which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at taking a resolve to make a new and secure India. The ruling coalition's Sankalp rally at Gandhi Maidan will be also addressed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan. The three leaders of the NDA would blow the bugle for the upcoming LoK Sabha polls in the politically important Bihar having a total of 40 Parliamentary seats.

NDAs Sankalp rally is being organised to take a resolve to make a new, strong, prosperous, safe and secured India We are proud of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan who returned to India on Friday (from Pakistan). We thank government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, Bhupendra Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member said.

This will be Modi's second visit to the state within a fortnight, the first being on February 17 in Begusarai, from where he inaugurated and launched projects.