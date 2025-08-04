Rs 422 Crore Patna Flyover, Opened 2 Months Ago, Develops Cracks Due To Rain

A double-decker flyover in Patna, built at a cost of Rs 422 crore in June, could not withstand the first monsoon and reportedly suffered damage. A part of the newly built double-decker flyover developed cracks owing to heavy rainfall in the city.

A video, shared by the news agency ANI, showed a part of the flyover with multiple cracks and a pool of water. The double-decker flyover, first in Bihar, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 11.

#WATCH | Bihar | Part of double-deck flyover in Patna, sinks after incessant rainfall in the city



The flyover, built at a cost of Rs 422 crore, was inaugurated on June 11 this year

The flyover was built with an aim to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the capital.

Constructed along Ashoka Rajpath, the multi-tier flyover introduces a three-level traffic system. Tier 1 (Lower Deck), a 1.45 km stretch from Patna College to BN College and Tier 2 (Upper Deck), has a 2.2 km corridor from Kargil Chowk to Shatabdi Dwar, passing Patna Science College.

"This is not just a bridge, but a vision. It will transform city commuting and serve as a model for urban infrastructure across the state," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said at the inauguration.

The video of the flyover with cracks drew criticism of the Bihar government and took a dig at the sorry state of infrastructure.

An X user called corruption and Bihar a match made in heaven. "Bihar and corruption? Like a match made in heaven-can't even think of a breakup," they wrote.

"Considering the track record, it (flyover) has outdone itself by nearly 15 days. It should have fallen apart in 12-13 days," a user commented.

"The contractors and those involved will never be held accountable. It's all taxpayers money, but who cares about taxpayers?" another used asked a rhetorical question.

Another user asked who is taking accountability?

Patna has been witnessing incessant rain for the last 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas. An orange alert has been issued for several districts in Bihar, including Patna, Gayaji, Jamui, Aurangabad, among others.