Bihar Assembly Premises, Patna Junction Waterlogged Amid Heavy Rainfall

Heavy, continuous rain has brought Bihar's Patna to a standstill, leaving many areas, including the Assembly premises, waterlogged on Tuesday. Vehicular traffic was severely affected as people waded through the inundated streets with submerged cars and trucks. People were also navigating with extreme caution, fearing uncovered drains and potential electric shocks.

Visuals showed ankle-deep waterlogging outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises.

#WATCH | Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna pic.twitter.com/naS6jUQiNb — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Another video showed people wading through a waterlogged street outside the Patna Railway Station. Trains, however, are running smoothly so far, officials said.

#WATCH | Bihar | Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Patna



(Visuals from Harding Road and Vidhan Sabha area) pic.twitter.com/wpP1LBHPA7 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

A resident told NDTV that they have been witnessing heavy rainfall and waterlogging for the past three days.

"Water has entered our home, too. This is the same condition every year," she said.

Another resident, speaking to news agency ANI, blamed the Municipal Corporation's "negligence" for the waterlogging situation.

"We are not afraid of the rain, we are afraid of what lies beneath the water - drains, potholes, and live wires. This is not nature's fury, it's civic negligence. Every year, the Municipal Corporation claims to clean drains, deploy pumps, and set up control rooms. Yet, within just hours of heavy rain, those claims are washed away. What remains is frustration, gridlock, and a sense of betrayal," he said.

The continuous downpour has led to the Ganga River crossing the danger level at both Digha Ghat and Gandhi Ghat in Patna. Gandak River is also nearing the danger level at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall today in Bihar. According to the weather office, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the state.