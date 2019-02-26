India Hits Main Jaish Camp In Balakot, "Non-Military" Strike: Government

Indian Air Force jets dropped bombs on terror camps across the LoC, according to reports.

India carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control early this morning to target the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was planning more attacks in the country after Pulwama, the government said on Tuesday. India struck the biggest camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and a large number of terrorists were eliminated, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

"There was very credible intelligence info that JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) was planning to carry out terror strikes across India, thereby making this strike absolutely necessary. It was a non-military, pre-emptive strike. India has decided to take action against any terror threat to it," he said.

A large number of terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis planning terror strikes were eliminated, said the Foreign Secretary. He said the "facility at Balakot", located in thick forest on a hilltop far away from any civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousouf Azhar, or Ustad Gouri, the brother-in-law of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.



The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers were killed.

"Credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis (suicide bombers) were being trained for this purpose," the Foreign Secretary said.

"India has given proof many times seeking action against Jaish-e-Mohammed and others at terror camps so big, that they can train hundreds of jihadis and terrorists at any given time. But due to Pakistan's inaction, this step was necessary and had to be taken," he said.

At around 3:30 this morning, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1,000 kg bombs on the terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to reports.

Sources told NDTV that the strikes were "100 per cent successful" and went on "exactly as planned". Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top ministers in the cabinet committee on security at his home in Delhi, after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh flashed a thumbs-up sign at reporters.

PM Modi has briefed both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the action.

The operation lasted around 19 minutes, say sources.

"The military has taken this necessary step for the country's security. It was an act of extreme valour. PM Modi had earlier given the armed forces the freedom to take action. Today, the entire country is with the forces," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters in the first official acknowledgement of the operation.

Pakistan claimed that the "no infrastructure was hit" and tried to downplay the impact. "Indian aircrafts' intrusion across LOC in Muzaffarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties," tweeted Major General Asif Ghafoor of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and the Line of Control, the news agency reported.

Soon after the Pulwama terror attack, India had appealed to the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist".

On September 29, 2016, the army had carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to an attack on its base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri earlier that month.