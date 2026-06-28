Utility, Not Luxury: Behind India's $6 Billion Smart Home Market Boom

Nammali, a 38-year-old marketing professional in Bengaluru, checks on her cat almost as often as she checks her work emails.

Whenever she's in the office, a security camera streams a live view of Learm, her pet cat, on her phone. If Learm wanders near the food bowl, Nammali can dispense kibble instantly through an app-connected automatic feeder -- whether she's across the city or across the country.

Nearly 2,000 kilometres away in Gurugram, Mohammad Anab and his wife begin preparing their home for the evening long before they arrive. About 15 minutes before leaving office, they switch on the air conditioner from their smartphones so that the house is already cool by the time they unlock the front door.

In Jaipur, shop owner Amit Kumar has taken a different approach. Motion-sensor lights installed outside his shop remain switched off through the night, springing to life only when someone walks into the alley. The simple automation has helped trim electricity consumption without compromising security.

Three different cities. Three different households. Three different reasons. Yet they all point to the same shift.

For a growing number of Indians, smart homes are no longer about futuristic gadgets or luxury living. They're solving everyday problems.

A middle-class family installs a video doorbell because both parents work. A retired couple buys smart cameras to keep an eye on the house while travelling. Young professionals automate lights to save electricity. New homeowners want app-controlled appliances before they even move in.

Industry estimates suggest India's smart home market could grow from around $6.7 billion in 2026 to more than $24 billion by 2031, making it one of the fastest-growing markets globally. The rapid expansion is being fuelled by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, affordable internet, 5G rollout and increasing digital adoption across the country.

Smart Homes Are Ecosystems, Not Just Gadgets

The first wave of smart homes revolved around individual devices.

A smart bulb here. A Wi-Fi camera there. A voice assistant sitting in the living room.

Today's consumers want something bigger. They want devices that work together.

Lights that respond when someone enters a room. Air conditioners that adjust automatically. Security cameras that send alerts instantly. Water heaters, door locks, fans and appliances controlled from a single smartphone.

According to Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter at Jaquar Group, homeowners are increasingly viewing smart homes as integrated living environments rather than collections of standalone gadgets. He says connected lighting, intelligent bathroom solutions, access control and automation are now being incorporated at the design stage itself as developers respond to changing consumer expectations.

That evolution is changing the way homes are built. Developers are increasingly treating connected technology as an essential amenity instead of an optional upgrade.

Indians Don't Buy Smart Home Ecosystem Overnight

One of the biggest myths about the industry is that consumers spend lakhs of rupees in one go.

Reality looks very different. Most buyers start small.

A security camera. A smart lock. An automated light. Then they gradually add more products after experiencing the benefits.

Rajnish Sharma, Director & CEO of Smarten Power Systems, says Indian consumers remain highly value-conscious. Spending is driven by practical needs rather than luxury. Buyers are willing to invest when they can clearly see returns through lower electricity bills, greater convenience or better household management. He adds that rooftop solar-linked energy management solutions are increasingly becoming part of purchasing decisions.

The same trend is visible across the broader industry.

Shishir Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Oakter, says today's consumer is looking for reliable solutions rather than showroom experiences. Families typically begin with one product that solves an immediate problem before expanding into a larger connected ecosystem. According to him, trust, utility and dependable after-sales support have become just as important as price.

That gradual adoption model is helping expand the market beyond affluent buyers.

Urbanisation, 5G rollout and increasing digital adoption across India powering smart home market.

Biggest Growth Story Isn't Happening In Metros

Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru continue to lead smart home adoption. But that's no longer where the most exciting growth lies.

The momentum is increasingly shifting towards Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Consumers in cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore are embracing connected technologies much faster than many expected.

According to Rajnish Sharma, improving digital infrastructure, rising incomes and greater technology awareness are driving adoption well beyond metropolitan India. He says buyers in smaller cities tend to be highly practical, choosing products that deliver clear day-to-day benefits instead of novelty.

Shishir Gupta echoes that view. He believes smaller cities are emerging as one of the industry's biggest growth engines because consumers are actively looking for solutions around security, lighting, power backup and remote appliance control.

Rajesh Mehra also points to a geographical shift. Metro cities still account for a significant share of sales, but better broadband connectivity, smartphone penetration and government-led digital infrastructure have accelerated adoption across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

For many companies, India's next million smart homes may not come from Mumbai or Bengaluru. They may come from Indore, Jaipur and Coimbatore.

Energy Savings As Important As Convenience

Earlier, automation was largely about comfort. Now it's also about reducing monthly expenses.

Consumers increasingly want homes that help manage electricity consumption, optimise appliance usage and integrate with rooftop solar systems.

Rajnish Sharma says energy-aware solutions are becoming central to conversations around connected homes as families seek smarter ways to reduce running costs.

The trend goes beyond electricity bills.

Smart lighting, automated air conditioning and intelligent power management are helping households monitor consumption in real time.

As electricity prices rise and sustainability becomes a bigger priority, energy efficiency is emerging as one of the strongest reasons to adopt smart home technologies.

Race For Reliability

Buying a connected device is one thing. Keeping it running smoothly is another. Consumers now ask questions that were rare just a few years ago.

Will the system continue working during power cuts?

What happens if the internet goes down?

Will spare parts still be available after five years?

Can service engineers reach smaller cities?

Shishir Gupta says internet-dependent homes are increasing demand for products such as mini UPS systems that keep Wi-Fi networks running during power outages, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Varun Joshi, Co-Founder and Director of Unwired Connect, believes the market has matured considerably. Earlier, customers questioned whether smart technologies were reliable. Today, discussions focus on scalability, interoperability, energy savings, long-term support and return on investment.

He also says dependence on imported products remains a concern for many buyers, making local manufacturing and dependable after-sales service increasingly important purchase considerations.

According to Varun Joshi, intelligent wireless automation is making smart upgrades possible even in existing buildings, reducing installation complexity while offering greater flexibility.

Smart Homes Still Come With A Few Headaches

The smart home story isn't without friction.

Privacy remains one of the biggest concerns, particularly as indoor security cameras become more common. While many homeowners value the added security, others are uncomfortable with internet-connected cameras constantly watching private spaces.

Then comes connectivity. Several smart devices depend on a stable internet connection, meaning automations can stop working when broadband fails or the Wi-Fi router loses power. That's one reason backup power solutions for home networks are gaining popularity.

Compatibility is another pain point. Consumers often discover that products bought from different brands don't always communicate seamlessly. A smart lock may work with one ecosystem but not another, forcing buyers to choose between Amazon Alexa, Google Home or proprietary platforms before building out a connected home.

Ironically, one of the biggest drivers of adoption is also exposing these limitations. As electricity tariffs continue to rise, more households are turning to smart lighting, automated air-conditioning and energy monitoring to reduce monthly bills. But that also raises expectations. Consumers increasingly want connected devices that are reliable, easy to integrate and capable of working even when the internet doesn't.

Luxury Is Giving Way To Everyday Living

Despite the challenges, industry leaders agree on one fundamental shift. Smart homes are no longer about showing off technology. They're about improving everyday life.

Aman Shharma, Managing Director and Founder of Aarize Group, says connected homes are becoming more intuitive, secure and energy-efficient. Intelligent lighting, automated climate control, advanced security systems and voice-enabled automation are helping create more personalised, comfortable living experiences while reducing energy consumption.

Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director of J Estates, believes homes are evolving into intelligent ecosystems where technology quietly supports everyday routines instead of demanding attention. The focus, he says, is no longer automation for its own sake but improving comfort, saving time and enhancing quality of life through thoughtful design.

That may ultimately define the industry's future. The winning products won't necessarily be the most advanced. They'll be the ones people stop noticing because they simply become part of everyday life.

India's smart home story is still in its early chapters. Artificial intelligence, connected appliances, energy management, predictive maintenance and integrated home ecosystems are expected to reshape how millions of Indians live over the next decade.

What's becoming increasingly clear is that the smart home is no longer a symbol of luxury. It's becoming another household utility.