Six Men Killed While Doing Yoga After Car Crashes Into Them In Rajasthan

The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada state highway. (Representational)

Six men, doing yoga, were killed when a car crashed into their group by the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district in the morning today, the police said.

The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada state highway when the car driver lost control over the vehicle.

The group was taking a morning walk and stopped on the way for a yoga session, police official Raghbeer Singh said.

Four men died on the spot while the other two died of injuries later, Mr Singh said.

The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel, 62, Nirotilal Saini, 65, Makhan Lal Kathik, 60, Harishankar Tamboli, 65, Prem Singh Baghel, 55, and Rameshwar Baghel, 45, the police said.

Rajasthan Tourism minister and Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh has offered his condolences to the families of the victims. "Have received the sad news that the 5th victim of the hit-and-run case has just passed on and could not make it to Jaipur SMS hospital. This one has hit me hard and left me in tears; I was personally monitoring the movement of the ambulance and the critical care being provided," he said.

The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each victim.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

