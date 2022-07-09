Six Killed After Pick-Up Vehicle Runs Over Them In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

The police said all the victims had come to the village to attend a marriage function. (Representational)

Six people died and two were seriously injured when a speeding pick-up vehicle crashed into them on Saturday in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Chitrakoot Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Rai said the jeep carrying tomatoes ran over eight people in Rauli Kalyanpur village around 6.30 am.

Naresh (35), Arvind (21), Ramswaroop (25), Chhakka (32) and Somdutt (25) died on the spot, while Bhanupratap (32) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Bhagwandas (45) and Ramnarayan (50) are in serious condition, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the accident, the state government said in a statement. The chief minister has announced Rs 2 Lakh as aid to family of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The Chief Minister's office said, authorities have been ordered to take strict action against the driver of the pick-up vehicle.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹02-02 लाख व घायलों को ₹50-50 हजार की सहायता प्रदान करने व पिकअप चालक के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 9, 2022

The Additional Superintendent of Police also said that the victims, all residents of Jari village in Banda district, had come to Rauli Kalyanpur village to attend a marriage function.

The jeep driver has been arrested, the police official added.

District Magistrate Subhrant Shukla said a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for the family of the family, while Rs 50,000 has been announced for those injured in the accident.

