Singer, Three Others Arrested In Uttar Pradesh Over 'Hate Song': Police

A singer in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Gonda after an FIR was filed against him over a controversial song, the police said.

The Cyber Cell of the Lucknow Police found that a hate song by singer Varun Upadhyay was uploaded on a YouTube channel which was being managed by a man -- identified as Rajesh Kumar Verma -- who is a resident of Aliganj, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered against Mr Verma and he was interrogated, said senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani.

It is alleged that the three-minute song -- named 'Bhejo Kabristan' -- which has become viral on social media websites, incites violence against minorities.

Mr Naithani said the police had succeeded in arresting all four people involved in making and releasing the song and were trying to find out how many more such songs they had released and on which platforms.

"Upon interrogation, it was found that a person named Santosh was the lyricist. Mukesh Pandey was also a lyricist. Varun Upadhyay alias Bahar was the singer. The four people used to prepare such songs and release them on social media. They all have been picked up and are being questioned," said Mr Naithani.

