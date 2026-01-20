Amid Violence Against Hindus, Bangladesh's 'Criminal Not Communal' Defence

As international attention on the continuing attacks on minorities in Bangladesh grows, the interim government in Bangladesh has defended its record on protection on minorities by saying the majority of cases were "criminal in nature rather than communal".

"While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal, underscoring both the complexity of law-and-order challenges and the importance of grounding public discussion in facts rather than fear or misinformation,” the country's interim head of state, Muhammad Yunus, said in a post on social media platform X.

"Bangladesh remains committed to confronting crime with transparency, accuracy, and resolve. A yearlong review of official police records for January to December 2025 documents 645 incidents involving members of minority communities, compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigation updates nationwide."

Even as several Hindus have been targeted in Bangladesh, especially ahead of elections scheduled for February 12 this year, the interim government has defended its record on the protection of minorities by preparing a report on the cases registered after the incidents.

"The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature. Communal incidents primarily involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a small number of other offenses," the report says.

“In contrast, the majority of incidents affecting minority individuals or properties arose from criminal activity unrelated to religion, including neighborhood disputes, land conflicts, political rivalries, theft, sexual violence, and cases linked to prior personal enmity,” the report adds.

The Yunus government says the distinction, that these cases were ‘criminal in nature rather than communal' is important. “While all crimes are serious and demand accountability, the data demonstrates that most incidents involving minority victims were not driven by communal hostility, but by broader criminal and social factors that affect citizens across religious and ethnic lines. Accurate classification helps prevent misinformation and supports more effective law-enforcement responses,” the statement adds.

The interim government says this report is presented in the spirit of transparency and accountability. “It does not deny challenges, nor does it claim perfection. Rather, it seeks to provide a factual, evidence-based picture of crime trends affecting minority communities within the broader national context,” the Yunus-led interim government adds.

“Bangladesh is a country of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people of other beliefs, all of whom are citizens with equal rights. Ensuring safety and justice for every community is not only a constitutional obligation but a moral one. Protecting places of worship, preventing incitement, responding quickly to criminal acts, and distinguishing facts from rumour are essential to preserving social harmony,” the statement from the interim government says.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation against religious discrimination, has expressed grave concern over the escalating attacks on minority communities across the country. The forum alleged that since the date of the general elections is drawing near, communal violence is increasing to prevent minority voters from casting votes for candidates of their choice.

New Delhi has also criticised Muslim-majority Bangladesh over the treatment of minorities, particularly Hindus. India highlighted a troubling tendency to downplay attacks on minorities by attributing them to personal rivalries or other unrelated factors, warning that such narratives only embolden the extremist elements across Bangladesh.