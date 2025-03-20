US Responds To Bangladesh Amid Row Over Spy Chief's "Caliphate" Remark

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Wednesday condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh during her press briefing.

When asked about the recent remarks made by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding Bangladesh, Bruce stated that the US welcomed efforts by the interim government to reduce instances of such violence.

"We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That's what we're watching. That's what we expect. And that will be what continues," Bruce said.

The Bangladesh interim government has expressed deep concern over Tulsi Gabbard's remarks on an "Islamist caliphate," stating that her comments are both "misleading and damaging" to the country's image and reputation.

"We note with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, in which she alleged "persecution and killing" of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that "the threat of Islamic terrorists" in the country is "rooted" in the "ideology and objective" to "rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate.

"This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism", Bangladesh's interim government said in a statement late on Monday.

Gabbard remarked during an interview on an Indian television channel, where she explained the ideology of the "Islamic Caliphate" and how extremist elements have influenced various countries.

Condemning Gabbard's statement, the Bangladesh government said her comments were not based on any evidence and unfairly generalised an entire nation.

"Gabbard's comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush. Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts", the statement read.

