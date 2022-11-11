Sikkim Sees 75% Voter Turnout In Panchayat Polls

Sikkim Panchayat Polls: Votes polled will be counted on November 12. (Representational)

Panchayat elections in Sikkim passed off peacefully on Thursday with 75 per cent of the 3.60 lakh voters exercising their franchise, officials said.

Polling was held for 1,147 panchayat wards and 122 zilla panchayat territorial constituencies across six districts of the state, they said.

The panchayat elections in the state were held sans party symbols, they added.

No reports of violence were received from anywhere in the state.

State Election Commissioner K C Lepcha said Mangan district recorded the highest turnout of 82 per cent, followed by Namchi (79 pc), Gangtok (78 pc), Geyzing (77 pc), Soreng (74 pc) and Pakyong (63 pc).

A large number of women were seen at polling stations, with the oldest voter being 102-year-old Narbada Pokhreal of Pacheykhani ward in Pakyong district.

A total of 408 candidates are contesting for 103 zilla panchayat seats, and 19 seats were decided uncontested.

While 448 panchayat wards were decided uncontested, 1,675 candidates were in the fray for the rest of the seats.

Total 3.60 lakh people are eligible to vote in the elections. Of them, 1.81 lakh are male and 1.78 lakh female.

The elections were being held through voting machines, and there was no report of any malfunctioning, the election official said.

Votes polled will be counted on November 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)