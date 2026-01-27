Watch: Sikkim Cops Move Bike To Designated Parking Spot, Choose Compassion Over Challan

A video of Sikkim Police officers relocating a motorcycle that was parked incorrectly instead of issuing a fine went viral, earning widespread praise for its empathetic approach. The incident occurred during the Maghey Mela festive season (January 14-21, 2026), a time when many tourists, particularly from West Bengal, visit the state.

Two on-duty officers were filmed personally moving a bike from a no-parking zone to a designated area to clear a road obstruction. When questioned by vlogger Satyajeet Dahiya, the officers explained they chose relocation over a challan (fine) to avoid causing "unnecessary trouble" for visiting guests during the celebrations.

The video, shared on Instagram, resonated with millions, with users contrasting the "humane policing" in Sikkim with the more punitive enforcement seen elsewhere in India.

"I saw two police officers moving a parked bike and asked them why. They calmly explained that it was blocking the road and that they were placing it properly. Since it's festival season and many guests have come from West Bengal to experience the celebrations, they wanted to avoid any inconvenience. This kind of responsibility and care truly reflects the spirit of the festival," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The incident has sparked widespread praise online, with many commending the officers for their considerate approach. Social media users lauded the officers' professionalism and kindness, with many calling it an example of how law enforcement can build public trust through discretion.

One user wrote, "Sikkim police are so professional, protective and helpful, and experienced."

Another commented, "The best police in India respect every civilian."

"No doubt why sikkim is the best state," added a third.

A fourth user stated, "Really they are the best, I took my bike in one way twice and they just warned and let me go."