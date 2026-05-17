"Show Birth Certificates Of Cows," Says Bengal BJP MLA, Trinamool Reacts

West Bengal's newly elected BJP MLA Rekha Patra on Saturday intercepted a vehicle loaded with cattle. She then asserted that one must show the "birth certificates" of their cattle to prove they are of age for slaughter, in a remark that has now invited a dig from the Trinamool.

The cattle-laden vehicle was reportedly through the Lebukhali area of Hingalganj when it was stopped by Patra, the MLA from Hingalganj. She then had the cattle unloaded, tied them under a roadside tree, and arranged straw and water for the animals.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has issued directives to take strict action against illegal cattle traders, Rekha Patra stated, adding that a new guideline has been issued by the government stating that cattle below 14 years of age cannot be slaughtered.

"As our government has directed, there will be a strict ban on slaughtering cows below 14 years. If anyone is found transporting cows illegally, we must catch them and ask them to show the birth certificates of the cows. Due course of law will be followed if anyone fails to show birth certificate," she said.

Reacting to this, the Trinamool wondered if the MLA could show a birth certificate issued to a cow in another state ruled by the BJP.

"We request the honourable legislator to bring once such birth certificate issued for a cow from any double-engine state. It would be helpful for references. If the BJP manages to show such a birth certificate of a cow, we need to check who has authorised those certificates," said Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh.