Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls For Censoring Obscene Content On Digital Platforms

Shivraj Singh Chouhan advocated for capital punishment in rape cases (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday underlined the need to censor "obscene" content on OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms and said the Centre is seriously thinking in this regard.

Mr Chouhan's comments come in the backdrop of a controversy over web series "Tandav" and the registration of multiple FIRs in many states, including Madhya Pradesh, against its makers for hurting religious sentiments.

"Obscene content is being served on OTT platforms. Young children are also getting affected due to the internet and mobile phones. After seeing such content on mobile phones, a 12-year-old boy recently misbehaved with a six-year-old girl," Mr Chouhan said.

He was speaking at the launch of PANKH abhiyan as part of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" drive.

"Young minds are getting affected by such content. Shouldn't such content be censored? Children are like a soft clay and learn what they watch. The Government of India is considering it (censor on OTT) seriously," the senior BJP leader said.

An over-the-top is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.

Mr Chouhan said the people who commit crimes against women will not be spared.

"Similarly, drug mafia who makes youth addicted to drugs won't be spared. Drugs ruin lives. These criminals make young children and girls drug addicts and force them to commit wrong deeds. Young children commit criminal acts by watching pornographic videos. Government and society should come together to stop such cases," he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he had introduced the "Ladli Laxmi Yojana" for girls so that they are not considered a burden by their families.

The chief minister also underlined the need to usher in reforms in "our judicial system, which does not spare the people who commit crime against daughters in the name of human rights".

Mr Chouhan said the ruling BJP government will "crush" criminals who commit crimes against women.

He also advocated for capital punishment for criminals involved in rape cases.