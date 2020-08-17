'Will PM Be Quarantined?' Sena As Ram Temple Trust Head Tests Covid +Ve

PM Modi had attended the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. (File)

After the Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for coronavirus last week, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will follow quarantine regulations as he shared thshe stage with him during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

"The 75-year-old Mahant Nritya was present on stage on August 5 at the Bhoomipoojan ceremony of the Ram Temple. He had not covered his face with the mask. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat came in contact with the Mahant. PM Modi held the hand of Nritya Gopal Das with reverence. So will our PM also be quarantined," the editorial in the Saamana questioned.

"At present, Amit Shah is also in solitude after contracting the infection. Even former President Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for the virus and his health is also in a worrisome state. At present, all cabinet members, bureaucrats, parliament members are vulnerable to falling prey to the lethal infection."

On August 5, Nritya Gopal Das was the part of the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya and shared the stage with PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and a few others.

This landmark event was attended by 175 guests who were invited by the trust headed by Nritya Gopal Das.

Apart from heavy security arrangements, COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms were abided by the people present at the ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no Chief Ministers except Yogi Adityanath was invited for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Notably, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had sought invitation for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackery was at the forefront in insisting and wanted the Ram temple built.

Mr Sarnaik had also stated that Uddhav Thackeray had repeatedly taken a lead in the demand for the Ram Temple and hence should be invited for the ''Bhoomi Pooja".