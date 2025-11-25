On CCTV, Car Hits Sena Ex MLA From Behind, Narrowly Misses Her Grandchild

A former MLA of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction was hit from behind by a car while she was walking with her little grandchild and a woman in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The two-time former MLA, Nirmala Gavit, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital with critical injuries.

CCTV footage showed the accident seemed deliberate. The road had enough space for the car to pass by her. The car also slowed down some metres behind the former MLA before it sped up and hit her from behind.

A case has been filed and a search is on for the accused, the police said.

After hitting the woman - and narrowly missing her grandchild - the car's driver did not stop to offer help, but sped away from the area and disappeared from CCTV view.

The police said they are investigating whether the car hit her intentionally.

Gavit, who was with the Congress earlier, is the daughter of former Union Minister and Congress leader Manikrao Hodlya Gavit. She served as MLA twice from the Igatpuri assembly seat.

She left the Congress in 2019 and joined the Shiv Sena. After the Shiv Sena split into factions, she joined the Eknath Shinde camp in May this year. Gavit had said that while leaders may have changed, the party remains the same.

At least one lakh women supporters of the former MLA have said they support her decision and promised loyalty to the faction that she joined.