'Don't Deserve Media Trial': Shilpa Shetty On Husband Raj Kundra's Arrest

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in porn films case

Actor Shilpa Shetty, in a statement today on her husband Raj Kundra's arrest, said she would not comment on the allegations and alleged "unwarranted aspersions", rumours and accusations.

"We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyameva Jayate," Shilpa Shetty said on social media.

The 46-year-old actor said the past few days had been "challenging on every front" and there had been a lot of trolling and questions to her and her family.

"MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf," she wrote.

"Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies.

But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

Shilpa Shetty said she had been a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. "People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times," she wrote.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 over allegations that he was producing and streaming porn videos on mobile apps. The police say they have evidence that he was the "key conspirator" in the case.