'She's Bleeding': 911 Transcripts Reveal Horror After US Woman Was Shot

Renee Good, 37, was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent last week. Now, newly released 911 call transcripts from South Minneapolis on the day of the shooting highlight the chaos and confusion that unfolded moments later.

The documents, which include 60 pages of calls and reports from the police and fire departments, reveal the reaction of bystanders at the time of the incident.

It was around 9:38 am on January 7 when calls to emergency services began shortly after federal agents fired into Good's vehicle, according to the New York Times. Some callers repeatedly pleaded for ambulances and medical help while trying to explain the chaotic situation around them.

"There's 15 ICE agents, and they shot her, like, cause she wouldn't open her car door," said one caller.

People who were at the scene saw Good get shot and immediately noticed she was bleeding. One caller told the 911 operator directly, "I witnessed it." When asked if anyone was hurt, the caller said, "Yes, bleeding."

The caller also explained that she tried to escape by driving, but her car crashed into a nearby parked car.

One of the 911 calls came from a man who seemed to be calling on behalf of federal Homeland Security officers, asking for emergency help and local police support.

According to police and fire reports, the situation on the ground quickly became tense. At 9:47 am, officers requested crowd control and that the area be blocked off. By 9:50 am, they noted that the crowd was becoming hostile.

At 10:07 am, police tried to get the federal agents to leave the scene, saying, "Contact who is in charge of Feds and have them leave the scene." But about 20 people attempted to surround them, making evacuation difficult.

By 11:01 am, officers reported that ICE was being surrounded, and at 11:20 am, all ICE agents had left the scene. Finally, by 11:38 am, authorities noted that the crowd had calmed down once the federal agents were gone.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Good was shot because she was trying to "run over" the officer. However, bystander video footage from multiple angles contradicts this claim.

The videos show that Good was not moving toward the agents on her left; instead, she was turning to the right and collided with parked vehicles after the gunshots were fired.

A bystander said, "Can I go check her? I'm a physician," but the agent refused. Paramedics arrived minutes later and found Good unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

While on their way to the hospital, medics performed CPR and resuscitation attempts, but she could not be revived and was pronounced dead later that morning.