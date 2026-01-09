Minneapolis Woman Didn't Drive Over US Agent, Video Contradicts Trump's Claim

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Minneapolis woman, who was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, tried to "run over" the officer. A new video, shot by a bystander, appears to contradict his claim.

The victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was shot dead on Wednesday during a federal law enforcement operation.

During an Oval Office interview with The New York Times, Trump described the shooting as defensive, saying the officer was being run over. Even Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary, said, "A woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over."

"I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either," Trump told the reporters, adding, "That was a vicious situation that took place."

Yet video footage filmed from different angles appears to show that the victim was not moving towards the agents. The victim's maroon SUV stopped in the street, with several unmarked federal vehicles idling nearby. Witnesses can be heard shouting at the agents, urging them to "Go home to Texas."

Must watch: NYT just released a damning forensic analysis of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis.



It flatly refutes Trump administration claims — confirming the motorist was driving away, not toward the officer, and the officer was not hit by the vehicle.https://t.co/n8opkxbtmU pic.twitter.com/jJ0ttyr34R — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 8, 2026

Then, federal vehicles start moving towards the maroon SUV with sirens and lights blaring. Good then rolls her SUV forward slightly, turning left, then stops and waits for others to go ahead. Two agents exit the silver car and walk towards her, saying, "Get out of the f***ing car."

One agent holds the door handle, reaches inside the vehicle, while another walks around the car, briefly disappearing from view. The SUV then reverses and turns right, seemingly attempting to leave the scene.

At that moment, an agent standing to the left of the SUV opens fire as the vehicle moves past. The footage shows the SUV's wheels turning to the right, contradicting claims that it was ramming or about to ram the officer.

Trump and other officials, however, claimed that federal agents were struck by the SUV, citing a grainy, low-resolution video that appears to show the officer being hit.

When compared with other footage, it is clear that the agent's feet were positioned away from the vehicle. The SUV eventually crashed into a parked white car, and federal agents did not provide immediate medical assistance.

Eventually, the agent who fired the shots approached the vehicle. Moments later, he turned back and instructed his colleagues to call 911.

Bystanders shouted, "Shame! You shot someone," as several attempted to provide medical assistance, including one who identified himself as a physician.

"Can I go check her? I'm a physician," he said, but the agent refused. Soon after, federal officers, including the shooter, got into their vehicles and drove away.

While showing Trump a slow-motion video of the shooting, reporters pointed out that this video angle didn't show any ICE officer being run over.

Trump responded by hesitating at first, saying, "Well... the way I look at it..." Then, after watching the video, he commented on the scene, saying, "I think it's horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it."