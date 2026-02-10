Stephen Miller's Rise And His Role In Trump's Immigration Agenda

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller is facing growing scrutiny for his role in shaping the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies. The criticism follows deadly Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that killed two US citizens.

As Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser, Miller has pushed for more deportation raids, tougher action against sanctuary cities, and closer cooperation between immigration agencies and federal law enforcement.

Earlier this year, Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot dead by ICE agents during enforcement actions in Minneapolis. After one of the shootings, Miller described a victim on social media as a “domestic terrorist.”

Miller has also called for aggressive deportation targets, urging immigration officers to carry out up to 3,000 arrests a day and backing plans to deport migrants to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

Who Is Stephen Miller?