Shashikant Shinde Named New Chief Of Maharashtra Unit Of Sharad Pawar's Party

Ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on Tuesday, appointed party legislator and former Minister Shashikant Shinde as the new state party President replacing the incumbent Jayant Patil, who held the post for nearly seven years.

"It is my greatest honour that a person like me who comes from the simple background and climbed up the political ladder in all those years is given the opportunity to lead a party. I assure my leaders I will work day and night not only to raise the people's issue but to build the organisation in such a manner that it reclaims the power once again," said Shinde, after taking charge as the new State NCP-SP Chief.

"There is a huge political vacuum that needs to be filled by the Opposition. When we will stand as a strong organisation, I am confident that people of Maharashtra will come to us in large numbers," he added.

Sixty one-year-old Shashikant Shinde has been the member of the State Legislative Council since 2020 and stood with Sharad Pawar after the split within NCP despite most of the party leaders and legislators joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

He was elected to the Assembly four consecutive times, but lost to Mahesh Shinde of the Shiv Sena in 2019.

He also lost the 2024 Assembly elections.

In the first two elections, he won from the Jaoli Assembly constituency of Satara district. After the delimitation, he contested from Koregaon and won in 2009 and 2014.

He was the Water Resources Minister in the Cong-NCP alliance government in 2013.

He is a resident of Koregaon in Satara district.

In 2024 Lok Sabha election, Shinde lost to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle of the BJP by around 32,000 votes.

Earlier, at a party event, Patil submitted his resignation from the post after which Shinde's name was proposed by senior party leader Anil Deshmukh and seconded by Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe.

For weeks now, speculations are being made about Patil stepping down from the post, which he has been holding for more than seven years now.

At a party event on June 10, Patil himself had expressed desire of stepping down from the post but was opposed by a section of party workers.

At his speech, Patil resigned, saying, "I am going but not quitting. I have taken a step backward but my aim is fixed. I was the commander but the army stands firm even now."

