Sharad Pawar's Party Appoints Shashikant Shinde As Maharashtra Unit Vice President

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as vice president of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Former NCP MLA Mr Shinde has also been appointed as the party's Navi Mumbai district in charge ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections there.

The NCP named Basavraj Patil Nagralkar as state co-ordinator of the frontal organisations and cell of the party.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil gave appointment letters to Shinde and Nagralkar in the presence party leaders like Hemant Takle and Shivajirao Garje.

