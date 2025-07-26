Sharad Pawar's NCP Urges Devendra Fadnavis To Sack Minister Over Rummy Video Row

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Shashikant Shinde on Friday said agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate should be removed from the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Mr Kokate is under fire for allegedly playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone while the Monsoon session of the state legislature was in progress, though he has claimed he was swiping out an advertisement of the game in order to access something on the internet.

"If the state government wants to salvage its image amid criticism from farmers and the assault on Chhava Sanghatna activists, Kokate must be removed. Protests against him are intensifying across the state, and if he doesn't resign, the agitation will turn against the government," Mr Shinde said.

Some Chhava Sanghatna activists were beaten up at a press conference of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare when they threw cards while protesting against Mr Kokate.

Mr Shinde also claimed complaints against several ministers have reached Delhi and indicated the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

"What I feel is that the chief minister himself does not want these ministers in the cabinet, and action will be taken against them," he added.

On the suicide of contractor Harshal Patil allegedly over non-payment of dues for works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader said contractors across the state have been protesting for the past six months over unpaid government dues.

