Sharad Pawar Camp Looking For Party Chief Replacement? Leader Says...

Senior NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and former minister Jayant Patil recently hinted at stepping down from the Maharashtra unit president post. He has been serving as the president for more than seven years now.

According to party sources, he is likely to be replaced by Shashikant Shinde, an MLC and the party's Maratha strongman from Western Maharashtra.

However, in a fresh twist, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad rubbished the report of Mr Patil's resignation. "Jayant Patil Saheb is the state president. The news of his resignation being circulated is nothing but mischief". "The party operates according to rules and discipline," he posted on X.

The sources, meanwhile, said that a formal announcement on Mr Patil's replacement is expected on July 15, when the party will hold a meeting of its office-bearers at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Jayant Patil had first made his desire to step down public during the party's foundation day event on June 10. In his speech, he thanked Sharad Pawar for the opportunity to serve for seven years and requested to be relieved, saying it was time to give younger leaders a chance. However, he was interrupted by party workers in the audience, who expressed displeasure and did not let him complete his statement.

Shashikant Shinde is seen as being close to Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, and is viewed as an important balancing figure in the faction, especially amid internal tensions with Rohit Pawar. His appointment would also signal the party's continued reliance on Western Maharashtra's Maratha leadership as it prepares for the upcoming civic polls.

Mr Patil's tenure saw significant highs and lows for the party - from the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and a brief return to power, to the major split in 2023. While the party bounced back with a strong showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Vidhan Sabha polls, winning only 10 seats.

The internal rift between Mr Patil and Rohit Pawar became increasingly evident after the Lok Sabha results, with both leaders exchanging veiled barbs. In June, Mr Patil had remarked:

"Some people are counting the days until my term ends. Give me four months - we'll bring a new government. After that, I'll step down. If you have complaints about me, take them to Sharad Pawar, not to the public."

The leadership change is being seen as a major organisational shift ahead of the civic elections and a possible attempt by Sharad Pawar to reset the party's strategy amid growing generational divides.