Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Rohit Plans Pune-Nagpur March To Raise Issues

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday said he will undertake "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra", a foot march from Pune to Nagpur to highlight the issues faced by youth in Maharashtra. Addressing the press conference, Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency, said the march will begin on October 24 and go through 13 districts covering more than 800 km and will end in Nagpur during the winter session.

"After witnessing several issues faced by youth in the country, be it related to contractual recruitment or various civil services exams, I became restless and sought the guidance of Pawar Saheb (NCP chief Sharad Pawar). We have now decided to take out a 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' from Pune to Nagpur," he said.

While the name of the march is "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra", party chief Sharad Pawar's photo will be used for it, because of the efforts he is making for the state at the age of 83 and as young leaders of the party take inspiration from him, Rohit Pawar said.

The yatra will put forth demands that the state government scrap the government resolution (GR) on contractual recruitment in its departments, return Rs 1,000 taken from aspirants during the recruitment of talathis, and cancel the GR on the adoption of government schools, among other issues, he said.

"We will hold dialogues with youth en route, note down their demands, and present them in the winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur," the NCP leader said

