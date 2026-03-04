Sharad Pawar Opposition's Pick For Its Lone Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Seat

Veteran political leader Sharad Pawar will be Maharashtra opposition's candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, his Nationalist Congress Party has said.

"Yesterday Jayant Patil and I met Uddhav Thackeray and discussed it. NCP(SP) wants to thank the Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT) for extending their support to Sharad Pawar," said NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

"We had discussions with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress had decided to support Sharad Pawar for Rajya Sabha," said Congress's Harshwardhan Sapkal, who addressed the press conference along with Sule.

