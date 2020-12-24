Gangrape Survivor Says Cop Raped Her At Police Station In UP: Police

The woman accused a police sub-inspector with raping her. (Representational)

An alleged gangrape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint registered.

Senior police official Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who met him on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Jalalabad police station area, told reporters on Thursday that on November 30, five men came in a car, forcibly dragged her to a nearby field and raped her.

She alleged that when she went to the Jalalabad police station, a sub-inspector present there took her to his room and raped her.

The woman said after failing to get her case registered, she met Mr Chandra, who ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police official Brahmapal Singh said he has been asked to probe the matter and a case will be registered if the charges levelled by the woman are found to be true.