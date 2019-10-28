15 Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

Restrictions imposed on Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 are being lifted gradually. (Representational)

Fifteen civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday, police said. The attack comes two days after six security personnel were injured in a similar incident at Srinagar's Karannagar area.

According to police, the civilians were attacked while they were waiting at a bus stand. Incidentally, the incident occurred a day before a group of MPs from the European Union is expected to visit the region.

Security personnel have been on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir ever since its special status under Article 370 was scrapped through a presidential order on August 5. These attacks come even as the administration is in the process of lifting restrictions in place over the region since then.

The state will be formally bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- on October 31, and security personnel are bracing for heightened terror activity during the transitionary period.

Terrorists had carried out the previous grenade attack on October 26, while a CRPF team was inspecting vehicles at a checkpost. Even earlier this month, at least seven people were injured in Srinagar after terrorists carried out a grenade attack in a busy market area.

A report released by the Home Ministry claims that Pakistan-based terrorist groups made 328 attempts to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 143 of which were successful. It also said that 257 terrorists and 91 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the highest number of casualties in the state over the last five years.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and a half decades. Since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir (in 1990), 14,024 civilians and 5,273 security forces personnel have lost their lives -- up to March 31, 2019," it stated.

