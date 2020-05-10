Senior Biju Janata Dal Leader Subhas Chauhan Dies At 54

Subash Chauhan was appointed the chairman of WODC in September last year.

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), Subash Chauhan died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday following a prolonged illness. He was 54.

Chauhan, who was undergoing treatment for liver ailment was a bachelor and breathed his last in the morning, family sources said.

Closely associated with the RSS and VHP for many years, the former national Convenor of the Bajrang Dal had quit the BJP and joined the Biju Janata Dal in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. Chauhan was subsequently appointed the chairman of WODC in September last year.

A host of dignitaries including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi condoled the demise of Chauhan describing it as a big loss for the state.

Expressing deep grief, Mr Patnaik said the contributions made by Chauhan for the welfare of the people will always be remembered by all in the state. Praying for peace for the departed soul, the chief minister in a message conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he had worked with Chauhan for many years and the state has suffered a big loss in his passing away.

Mr Sarangi, Union Minister of State for MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, described Chauhan as a kind hearted and friendly leader who devoted his life to selfless service of the people.

BJP national Vice President and former MP Baijayant Panda said Chauhan was a great organiser and his death was an irreparable loss for Odisha politics. "Saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Subash Chauhan Ji .. A promising public career cut short in its prime," Mr Panda said in a message.

Describing Chauhan's demise as a huge loss for Odisha, state Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said, "We are deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He was a great organiser and leader."

Chauhan was the state unit president of Hindu Jagran Manch from 1995 to 2000, In 2001, he was made convenor of Hindu Jagran Sammukhya and from 2003 to 2006 Chauban was convenor of the Bajrang Dal in Odisha. From 2006 to 2007 Chauhan worked as Zonal Convenor of Bajrang Dal before being appointed co-convener of the Bajrang Dal at the national level in 2008.

He was appointed the national convenor of the Bajrang Dal in July 2010 and held the position till October 2012.

The untimely death of Chauhan is a great loss to the state of Odisha, leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik said.