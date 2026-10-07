Seemapuri Building Collapse News LIVE Updates: Many people are feared trapped under debris after part of a building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon.

The city's fire department received information about the building collapse at 3.30 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.

The building that collapsed is residential and is located near Machli Mandi. The Delhi Police have reached the spot and are assisting in the rescue and relief operation.

The incident took place a month after a five-storey hostel collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, killing seven students and labourers.

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