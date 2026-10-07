Seemapuri Building Collapse News LIVE Updates: Many people are feared trapped under debris after part of a building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon.
The city's fire department received information about the building collapse at 3.30 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.
The building that collapsed is residential and is located near Machli Mandi. The Delhi Police have reached the spot and are assisting in the rescue and relief operation.
The incident took place a month after a five-storey hostel collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, killing seven students and labourers.
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Seemapuri Building Collapse Updates: 8 Rescued, 5 Missing
The rescue operation is underway in Seemapuri. Eight people have been rescued; five remain missing.
Seemapuri Building Collapse Updates: Several People Have Been Rescued
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena has said that several people have been rescued.
"It's a four-storey building measuring 225 square feet. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking... rescue operation is underway," he added.
Seemapuri Building Collapse Live Updates: Rescue Teams At Site
A search and rescue operation is underway at the site in Delhi's Seemapuri, where a portion of a building collapsed.
"A multi-storey building has collapsed in Seemapuri, and rescue teams are working at the site," wrote the Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X.
Traffic is affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads, it added.
"Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel," it said.