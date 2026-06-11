"Seeks To Create Democratic Deficit": BJP On Rahul Gandhi's PM Remarks

A statement made by Rahul Gandhi, at a party meeting, where he reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "ruined the poor, farmers, students" has invited a sharp comeback from the BJP.

The BJP accused the Leader of opposition of being jealous of the Prime Minister's success and called him a "political anarchist".

Gandhi noted that the country's economy is in a very "fragile state" and asserted that this was due to the government's policies and not merely due to international factors. The Congress leader added that pressure should be exerted that the Prime Minister must speak on this situation, sources said.

"Rahul Gandhi is a political anarchist who seeks to create a democratic deficit within the country. He resents the fact that under PM Modi, 140 crore citizens enjoy safety and security, and that India maintains stability amidst a globally destabilized era," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed.

The BJP spokesperson further accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to raise his political capital by attacking the Prime Minister.

"This makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi has an anti-national mindset; he wants to incite people to take to the streets in order to boost his own political capital. The nation is aware of Rahul Gandhi's anti-national statements and has realised that no matter how much he might wish to see the country burn, the citizens stand firmly with PM Modi," the spokesperson claimed.

World leaders on Wednesday congratulated PM Modi on reaching a landmark in Indian political history by becoming the country's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

By completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, he surpassed the record previously held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 days as an elected head of government from 1952 to 1964.

Shehzad Poonawalla, another BJP spokesperson, accused Rahul Gandhi of "running a propaganda shop".

"This is not a mohhabat ki dukan (shop of love)'. It is a 'shop of hatred, a propaganda shop," he said.

"For Rahul Gandhi, 'LoP' stands for 'Leader of Propaganda and Panic.' Creating panic and fear-mongering is precisely what he does. He stokes panic regarding the COVID vaccine, spreads alarm by declaring the economy dead, and incites panic concerning India's institutions," he further alleged.

The Congress on Tuesday released a "promise versus reality" document and said that over the last 12 years, promises have been accompanied by big announcements, grand statements and headlines but in reality none of that translated into transforming the lives of the people.