Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn And More Congratulate PM Modi On His 12-Year Tenure

Bollywood stars have been congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pulling off a historic democratic feat. He is now officially the longest-serving Indian Prime Minister, having completed 4,399 days in office. From Ajay Devgn to Govinda and Kamal Haasan, celebrities have been showering the Prime Minister with tokens of appreciation.

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Taking to X, Kamal Haasan extended his wishes to PM Modi on the milestone, "Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. In a diverse democracy like ours, sustained public trust is a significant feat."

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president further expressed hope that the country's leadership and citizens would continue to work towards national development and public welfare. "May our collective focus remain on India's progress and the welfare of our fellow citizens," he added.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Govinda praised PM Modi for the way he has served the country. He told IANS, "This is not just a matter of a position; it is a matter of the country's self-esteem. This is not a matter of any action or deed; it is a matter of India's contribution to the whole world. The way respected Mr Narendra Modi was able to serve the country, we all thank him for that and bow to him."

Praying for the Prime Minister's good health, the Partner actor added, "We pray to God that your capabilities, your deeds, your cooperation, and the work you are doing in the country, without any delay, is a blessing and you deserve this blessing. You have shown this. We thank you, bow to you, and pray to God for your good health."

Ajay Devgn took to X, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister for consecutive terms. A testament to the strength of our democracy and the trust of the nation. May you continue to lead and inspire us. Jai Hind. @narendramodi."

Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation, hon'ble PM @narendramodi, best wishes on completing 12 yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!"

Taking to her social media account, Hina Khan shared a lengthy note praising the Prime Minister's leadership and highlighting what she described as India's transformation under his tenure. She wrote, "12 Years. One Vision. A New India. Today, our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji completes 12 years in office and becomes the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history to serve consecutive elected terms."

She added, "His leadership has transformed the way India believes, functions, shines, and leads. He has made possible for this nation what many once thought impossible. Few eras in modern India can be defined more clearly than 'Before Modi' and 'After Modi'."

She further wrote, "Under his leadership, India has found a renewed sense of confidence, purpose, and ambition. From infrastructure and innovation to global influence and national pride, India today stands stronger and closer than ever to the dream of a Viksit Bharat. As citizens, we are privileged to witness and participate in this historic journey of transformation."

The actress concluded, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on this remarkable milestone."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first elected in his position on May 26, 2014. Followed by winning a re-election in 2019, and then onto securing his third consecutive term on June 9, 2014.