Vijay Meets PM Modi For Second Time As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

This was the second time Vijay met the prime minister after assuming charge as Tamil Nadu chief minister last month following assembly elections in the state.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @TVKVijayHQ met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO said in a post on X.

Vijay is in the national capital to attend the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)