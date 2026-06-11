Vijay Meets PM Modi For Second Time As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

- Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday
- This was Vijay's second meeting with PM Modi since becoming Tamil Nadu CM
- Vijay assumed charge as Tamil Nadu CM last month after state assembly elections
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
This was the second time Vijay met the prime minister after assuming charge as Tamil Nadu chief minister last month following assembly elections in the state.
"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @TVKVijayHQ met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO said in a post on X.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @TVKVijayHQ met Prime Minister @narendramodi.@CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/XlKevlTwv2— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2026
Vijay is in the national capital to attend the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.
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