Security Preparations For G20 Summit In Full Swing: Delhi Police

India's main G20 Summit is going to be held in Delhi next month.

The Delhi Police on Friday said they are coordinating with security agencies and are fully prepared for the upcoming G20 summit which is going to be held next month.

Police have also worked on the soft skills of the staff which will be deployed during the summit, they said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that the city police is working for last several months to prepare for the programme.

"Delhi Police has been working for G20 for several months. The initial planning in connection with this started long back and now it is in the last phase as less than a month is left. We are prepared and are coordinating with other security agencies.

"We are very focused on the training of the staff which will be deployed. First of all, they were trained on soft skills so that whenever they interact with a dignitary, tourist or media person, they should know what to keep in mind as people are coming from culturally different places," Ms Nalwa said.

They have also been trained about specific duty points, she said.

"Our commando team is all set. Adequate arrangements have been made at the airport, carcade, place of stay, venue, or wherever they (dignitaries) will travel. Several units of Delhi Police, including training, traffic, law and order, armed battalions, Special Cell etc are working with other agencies," she said.

According to police, 19 women commandos of the Delhi Police trained as "markswomen." They have taken a one-month training from the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Madhya Pradesh.

Commandos and VIP security duty personnel from various CAPFs like the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and the SSB have been called to Delhi from their various field formations to render "protocol and protection" duties during the G20 Leaders' Summit to be held here on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, earlier Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

These special units, including that of the Delhi Police, will function under the central command of the Ministry of Home Affairs till the G20 meet gets over and all the premiers and dignitaries have left for their destinations.



