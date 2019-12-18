Large Gatherings Banned After Violent Protests In East Delhi, 6 Arrested

Fresh protests against new citizenship bill broke out in East Delhi on Tuesday

Prohibitory orders have been issued in northeast Delhi this morning, according to news agency ANI, after violent clashes erupted in the Seelampur region of east Delhi during a protest against new citizenship law on Tuesday afternoon. Six people have been arrested and three first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the violence; an additional FIR has been filed for stone-pelting that broke out in the Brij Puri area.

The police have indicated that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence. Further investigations are ongoing.

As violence broke out in the national capital once again, only days after a brutal police crackdown on what started as a peaceful protest by Jamia Millia Islamia students, cops used batons and fired tear gas shells as some 2,000 protesters threw stones and set fire to vehicles.

At least two policemen were injured, according to news agency Reuters.

A witness was quoted as saying that a "peaceful protest against the Citizenship law got out of hand." Others claimed outsiders armed with bottles and bricks got in and sparked the clashes.

Late on Tuesday evening, there were protests again in Seelampur, but were quickly brought under control by the police.

With input from ANI