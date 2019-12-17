Violence In East Delhi Over Citizenship Act, Stones Thrown, Tear Gas

The protesters shouted slogans against the Citizenship Law.

A schoolbus was damaged and a police picket was set on fire as clashes erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Act at Seelampur in Delhi this afternoon. The police lathi-charged crowds and fired tear gas shells as protesters threw stones at buses and the policemen.

At least two policemen were injured, according to news agency Reuters. It quoted a witness as saying that a "peaceful protest against the Citizenship law got out of hand."

Visuals showed armed policemen in riot gear facing a large crowd at Seelampur, a thickly-populated colony in northeast Delhi prone to flare-ups.

Buses and cars were damaged and roads strewn with barricades and rocks after the clashes. Small fires on the road sent smoke into the air.

Around 2,000 people were on the streets in Seelampur in protest

According to a senior police officer the protest began around 12 pm. People from the area gathered at a prominent crossing and took out a march.

Trouble broke out when the protesters allegedly targeted buses. The police moved into check the violence but were outnumbered as the protesters threw stones at them.

Seelampur remains tense after the violence. The entry and exit gates at seven metro stations have been shut, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and traffic has been restricted in the area.

The citizenship law facilitates Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India before 2015.

This is the second incident of violence two days after a protest march by students of the Jamia Millia University on Sunday turned violent. The police then barged into the university campus and allegedly targeted students.