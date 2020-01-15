12 Arrested For Violence During Anti-CAA Protests In Delhi's Seelampur Get Bail

Massive protests had broken out in Delhi's Seelampur against the amended Citizenship Act (File)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi's Seelampur.

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

On December 18, the court had sent 11 people, arrested in connection with the protest in Delhi's Seelampur area, to 14-day judicial custody.

Three people were arrested later in connection with the violence and two were granted bail earlier.