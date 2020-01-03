'No Gathering Expected, Adequate Security In Delhi's Seelampur': Police

There is adequate patrolling, security arrangements in Delhi's Seelampur, says police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya on Friday said that there was adequate patrolling and security arrangements in the area near Delhi's Seelampur and there were no inputs about any gathering or protests in the region.

"We are in constant touch with the concerned police posts and till now there is no input of people gathering. We are taking proper precaution and forces have also been deployed where it is necessary. We are also carrying out patrolling in and around the Seelampur areas," he said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested 16 people after a protest in Delhi's Seelampur area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent on December 17.

The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalised three buses during the protests. Many people were also injured in the incident.

The court had sent them to 14-day judicial custody a day later. Two accused were granted interim bail on the medical ground on January 2 while others were produced before the court at the end of their remand period.

The Crime Branch is handling all the matters pertaining to violence, which had recently erupted in the national capital.

They were staging a protest against the newly passed Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.