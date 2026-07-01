"We Are Half Dead": Gurugram Family Seeks Justice For Son Run Over By Thar

For the Mattoos of Gurugram, life took a cruel turn on June 25.

Their only son, who was days away from his 34th birthday, was travelling to work on his bike when a speeding Thar took a sudden turn and rammed into him in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Sarthak Mattoo bled on the road while the Thar sped away, leaving him to die.

A passerby informed the police and called one of Sarthak's colleagues from his unlocked phone. Sarthak was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation revealed that the Thar was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company and was leased to Sagar Saha (29), a native of Bihar who worked for the firm. Saha was interrogated and told the police that the SUV was being driven by his friend, Apurv Singh (30), at the time, while he was in the passenger seat. Singh was arrested two days later.

Sarthak's parents have now released a heart-wrenching video, alleging that the blood samples of the two men were collected 50 hours after the incident - too late for alcohol content to show up. Their son's killers, they alleged, are roaming free while they are "half-dead" from grief.

His arm around his wife and fighting back tears, Sarthak's father, Surender, says in the video, "I want this message to go global. This is me and my wife, we are half-dead. Our only child was killed in a hit-and-run case on June 25. But nothing has happened. I don't know what the police department is doing."

Breaking down as his wife bursts into uncontrollable sobs, Surender laments, "They are roaming free, while we are grieving. While my son... they left my son on the roadside to die. While these killers are out on the road, roaming free."

Appealing to everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi police commissioner, the grieving father begged for justice.

"Mere bete ko nyaay chahiye. Mujhe nyaay chahiye, mujhe nyaay chahiye," he screams, beating his chest.

Surender Insisted he will do whatever it takes in his quest for justice, including selling his wife's jewellery and their house.

Generational Trauma

Explaining that they are Kashmiri Pandits, Surender said their house was burned down and his parents died because they could not bear the pain.

"And now this. My only child was knocked down by two drunkards returning from an engagement party, who were driving after drinking alcohol. Why aren't we being told anything? They keep telling us it's happening. For a blood test, their blood sample was taken after 50 hours. Please, someone tell me, I am not highly educated... Can somebody tell me how you can get alcohol content in the blood after 50 hours?" he asked.

His wife, quiet for the most part, interjects only to say no one would do anything, underscoring the hopelessness that the family feels.

"They won't do anything. Justice is only for the rich. Justice is only for them, not for us. Not for us," she says.

Making one final appeal, Surender folds his hands and says, "I leave it to you, I leave it to the authorities. We are law-abiding citizens. We are taxpayers. I request all of you, please help us get justice for my son. Whatever I have to do alone, I will do. Thank you."

Delhi Police Statement

The Delhi Police said a case was filed under Section 106(1) of the BNS. Apurv Singh was granted bail and the alcohol test report is yet to be received, said an official.

"Sagar Saha was interrogated and it was found that the vehicle was being driven by one Apoorv Singh, 30 years old, who is a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, but is currently residing in Gurugram," said Abhimanyu Poswal, Additional District Commissioner of Police.

"Singh has been apprehended in this case and his medical examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital. Further investigation is underway and more details will be shared," he added.



(With inputs from Rakesh Soni)