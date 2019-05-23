Saradha Scam: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner's Plea

The SC agreed to hear the fresh plea of former Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear the fresh plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. The former police commissioner was granted protection from arrest for a seven-day period which is expiring on May 24.

The fresh plea for protection from arrest has been filed in view of the continuing state-wide lawyers' strike in West Bengal.

"All mentioning (of petitions for urgent hearing) are allowed. The petitions would be listed tomorrow," a vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told lawyers standing in a queue to mention their matters for urgent listing.

Mr Kumar, in his fresh plea, has said the protection from arrest which was expiring tomorrow, be extended till the lawyers'' stir in the state ends.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on May 17 vacated its earlier order granting protection from arrest to Mr Kumar.



Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019