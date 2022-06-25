Saradha Scam Accused Alleges BJP Leader Took Money, Trinamool Seeks Action

Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP only to protect himself, Trinamool leader said.

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Friday demanded the arrest of West Bengal leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's arrest saying that Saradha scam main accused 'Sudipto Sen had claimed being blackmailed by Adhikari.

"Sudipto Sen, owner of Saradha in the prisoner's petition claimed that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had blackmailed him & took money from him. We demand that CBI should immediately take Suvendu Adhikari into custody," said Kunal Ghosh.

According to Mr Ghosh, The "original conspirators" of the Sardha scam are trying to evade the authorities and added that 'Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP only to protect himself.'

"There is a big conspiracy behind the Saradha scam. Original conspirators of the scam are trying to hide themselves. Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP only to protect himself," Mr Ghosh said.

Earlier, Kunal Ghosh had demanded the arrest of Mukul Roy in the Saradha and Narada case while calling him a "BJP leader".

Taking to Twitter, the TMC spokesperson said, "CBI and ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them a letter praying for joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared."

A fresh row has sparked in TMC over Mukul Roy, who left the BJP and joined the party in June last year following TMC's landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly polls.

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

