Man Breached Delhi Assembly To Get Police's Help In Finding Nephew: Sources

A man in a white SUV with an Uttar Pradesh registration number drove into the Delhi Vidhan Sabha through gate number 2, an entrance meant for VIPs, stepped out of the car, placed a bouquet and a garland on the floor, and fled in a major breach of security in the national capital on Monday. The man, identified as Sarabjit Singh, was arrested soon after, and the car was seized. An investigation has now revealed that the move was intended to draw police attention to his missing nephew's case.

A Search For Nephew

Sarabjit's nephew, Harman Singh, has been missing from Hari Nagar in West Delhi since April 1. A missing person report had already been registered at the local police station.

Sarabjit, a native of Pilibhit, first travelled to Nangal in Punjab in search of his nephew but had no luck. Following this, he reportedly had an altercation with his family members and came to Delhi looking for the 20-year-old.

According to Sarabjit's family, he is "mentally unstable and had been missing from home for five days."

The family claims that Sarabjit remained in contact for only one night after he left on April 1. By April 2, he had travelled to Bareilly. From there, he continued onward, eventually reaching Delhi.

"He left from here, stayed one night, then went to Bareilly. From there, I don't know. He came to Delhi today (April 6). You should at least tell us what work you are going for. He didn't tell us anything," a family member said.

Sarabjit's family told police that he has been undergoing treatment since December last year. His wife has also submitted a prescription from Shahjahanpur.

Fearing that Harman's disappearance might further deteriorate his mental health, the family lied to him, claiming the child had been found.

He intended to visit the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, carrying a bouquet of flowers, but ended up at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where the security breach happened.

During the police investigation, Sarabjit said that he went to the Delhi Assembly, hoping to catch the attention of a high-ranking official, who would be willing to hear his case.

The police, however, refused to believe that Sarabjit is mentally disturbed. He is financially well-off and purchased a new Tata Sierra car in February, police sources said.

How The Breach Unfolded

On Monday, at around 2:05 pm, the Tata Sierra, with number UP-26 AZ 8090, broke through the VIP entrance, gate number 2, where CRPF personnel were deployed for security. The driver stopped the vehicle abruptly after breaching the barrier, and got out calmly, carrying a bouquet and a garland in a plastic bag. According to sources, he first approached the official car of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, which was parked within the premises. The car was unlocked at the time, as the driver had gone to the Speaker's office to drop off his belongings.

The accused placed the bouquet and garland inside the car and sat inside for a short while before stepping out. He then placed the bouquet and garland outside the Speaker's office before returning to his vehicle.

From entry to exit, the entire sequence unfolded in five to six minutes. At the time of the incident, Speaker Vijender Gupta was present inside his office.

No weapon was found inside the car Sarabjit was driving, nor was one recovered from him.

Unaware Of Delhi Routes, How Sarabjit Reached Delhi Assembly

Since Sarabjit was unfamiliar with the routes in Delhi, he paid Rs 2,000 to taxi drivers to sit in his car and guide him. After exiting from the Delhi assembly, he asked them for directions to Parliament, police sources revealed.

The police are verifying the family's claims and are also obtaining call records as part of the investigation.

So far, the two taxi drivers do not seem to be involved in the case, though they are still being investigated.

Sarabjit In Police Custody

Sarabjit has undergone a medical examination and is scheduled to be produced before the Tis Hazari Court.

According to the police sources, he exhibited extremely violent behavior throughout the night while confined in the police station lock-up. He repeatedly grabbed and rattled the metal grilles, shouting and creating a loud commotion.

He has been making incoherent and bizarre statements, such as claiming, "I possess a Maharaja's sword."

He has been charged with attempted murder and is being investigated.