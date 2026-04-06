Car Breaks Barrier, Enters Delhi Assembly. Ink Thrown At Speaker's Vehicle

A car driven by a masked man forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon and then managed to flee without being caught in a stunning breach of security.

The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.

The car, carrying a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 pm and then managed to escape.

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," a Delhi Secretariat official said, adding that the driver also threw ink at the Speaker's car.

A bomb disposal squad team is at the spot.

No explosive or suspicious object has been found inside the bouquet so far, officials said.

