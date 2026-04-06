Car Breaks Barrier, Enters Delhi Assembly. Ink Thrown At Speaker's Vehicle

- A car driven by a masked man forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly on Monday
- The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during budget session
- A bomb disposal squad team is at the spot. The car though managed to escape
A car driven by a masked man forced through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday afternoon and then managed to flee without being caught in a stunning breach of security.
The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.
The car, carrying a UP registration number, entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 pm and then managed to escape.
"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," a Delhi Secretariat official said, adding that the driver also threw ink at the Speaker's car.
A bomb disposal squad team is at the spot.
No explosive or suspicious object has been found inside the bouquet so far, officials said.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world