Delhi Assembly Security To Be Revamped After Breach

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a complete revamp of security inside the Delhi Assembly following a recent security breach. He made it clear that even the slightest lapse is unacceptable, stressing that security must be built on alertness, clear responsibility, and strong coordination.

A high-level review meeting was held with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Government's Home Department, Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau, Traffic Police, and the Public Works Department. The incident was examined in detail, including CCTV footage.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the incident clearly exposed gaps in the system and underscored the urgent need to strengthen security arrangements.

He has directed that hydraulic road blockers be installed at all entry gates to prevent unauthorised vehicle access. He also ordered stricter entry control measures and enhanced monitoring across the premises, emphasising that no vehicle should be allowed inside without proper checking and permission under any circumstances.

The Speaker instructed that every entry and exit gate must have at least two trained personnel from Delhi Police or CRPF, properly equipped and with clearly defined responsibilities. He emphasised that coordination at the ground level must remain seamless and vigilant at all times.

To ensure a quicker response, the Speaker has ordered the deployment of a mobile patrolling vehicle within the Assembly complex. He said security cannot rely solely on static guards and must remain active and mobile to respond effectively to any situation. He also stressed the need to strengthen physical infrastructure, stating that all gates must be robust enough to prevent any forced entry. Along with hydraulic blockers, additional reinforcement measures will also be put in place.

He has called for a unified command structure between CRPF and Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure swift and clear decision-making during emergencies. All agencies have been directed to share information in real time to avoid any delay in response.

The Speaker appreciated the prompt action taken by the Delhi Police in identifying and arresting the accused in the recent incident. At the same time, he stressed that accountability is as important as preparedness and that every lapse must be addressed seriously.

Officials present at the meeting also made several suggestions, including conducting regular monthly mock drills to test preparedness and installing a centralised alarm system for a faster and more coordinated response during emergencies.

The Public Works Department has proposed the installation of collapsible security gates to further strengthen access control at all entry points.

The Intelligence Bureau, along with Delhi Police officials, also inspected the Assembly premises and reviewed the existing security system in detail. They identified key areas for improvement, particularly in entry management and ground-level response, and submitted their findings to the Speaker.

The Speaker said security is not a one-time exercise but a continuous process. He directed that regular review meetings be held, proper records be maintained, and corrective steps be taken without delay. He reiterated that checking of every person and every vehicle entering the premises is mandatory.