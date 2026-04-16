After Breach, Bomb Threats, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Gets Z Security

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been given the Z-category security following fresh bomb threat emails this week, days after a major breach inside the Assembly complex exposed serious security gaps.

Officials said the threat emails received on April 13 and April 15 are part of a pattern that began during the Budget session in March and continued even after the security breach earlier this month, prompting a fresh risk assessment.

According to the officials, in late March, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a spate of threatening emails over several days. Some of these emails claimed explosive devices had been planted inside the Assembly complex, triggering repeated security checks.

Fresh threatening emails were received this week as well.

In a massive security scare on April 6, a man in a white SUV rammed barricades at Gate No 2 of the Delhi Assembly, a VIP entry point, and forced his way into the high-security complex around 2 pm. The breach lasted for just minutes. However, by then, the driver had reached the Speaker's zone.

The man then accessed the Speaker's vehicle, placed a bouquet and garland and fled.

The Speaker had left the area minutes earlier, making it a near miss.

High-Level Probe, CRPF Role Under Scanner

A high-level probe was ordered after the incident, with investigators scanning CCTV footage, vehicle movement and entry protocols to reconstruct the breach.

The accused was later tracked and arrested, officials said. Multiple aspects, including security deployment, response time and the role of CRPF personnel posted at the complex, are under scanner.

Initial findings suggest the act may have been intended to draw attention, though other angles are being examined.

Z Security Cover Kicks In

With threat emails continuing even after the breach, the authorities have upgraded Gupta's security to the Z category, one of the highest levels for civilian protection.

The cover includes round-the-clock armed security, close protection by commandos and escort movement, along with continuous monitoring.

Assembly Continues To Be On High Alert

Security at the Assembly complex has been tightened, with stricter entry checks, reinforced barriers and deployment of a CRPF Quick Response Team, along with increased surveillance.

Officials said the threat emails are being analysed to trace their origin.