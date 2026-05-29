5 Delhi Water Sports Clubs Face Eviction In Action After Gymkhana Debate

Five water sports clubs near the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi are facing eviction after authorities issued notices over alleged encroachment near the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, amid an ongoing debate over elite gymkhana clubs operating on public land in the capital.

The notices ask the clubs to vacate the land within three days and warn that the structures could be removed using "force" if they fail to comply.

According to the notice, the land near the inlet of the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant is government-owned land that has been occupied through "temporary structures".

"It is hereby informed that this land located adjacent to the inlet of the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant which is currently encroached in the form of temporary structures, is DDA Land," the notice states.

It further says all "unauthorised encroachments" must be removed within three days, failing which the structures would be cleared "by use of such force, as deemed necessary".

Clubs Linked To Army, BSF Among Those Served Notices

The five clubs are represented by the Delhi Rowing Association and include Vasundhara Rowing Club, BSF Centre Water Sports Club, Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club, Wazirabad Water Sports Club and Delhi Rowing Node.

Sources said two of the clubs are linked to the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), while two others are privately run.

Organisers associated with one of the private clubs said they are currently preparing for a national-level competition beginning June 12 and are now uncertain about training schedules and event planning.

They have demanded that authorities allot them alternative space near the Yamuna river so that water sports activities can continue.

Athletes Fear Disruption

The clubs are used for rowing, kayaking and canoeing training by athletes from across Delhi-NCR.

Members associated with the Delhi Rowing Association said shutting the facilities could impact athletes preparing for national competitions and further shrink Delhi's limited water sports infrastructure.

The Sonia Vihar stretch along the Yamuna river is among the few active zones in the capital where rowing and kayaking activities are conducted regularly.

Eviction Move Sparks Fresh Questions Over Public Land Use

The action comes amid wider discussions around occupation of public land in Delhi, especially after recent political attention on elite gymkhana clubs operating on prime government land.

The eviction notices also coincide with an ongoing anti-encroachment drive across Yamuna rivre floodplain areas in the national capital.