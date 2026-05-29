How Karachi Got Its First Hindu Gymkhana In 1925, And Why It's Still Fighting For Survival

Gymkhanas are back in the headlines in India after the recent controversy involving the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

For many, the word instantly brings to mind old colonial buildings, manicured lawns, strict membership rules, and an elite social world that still survives in parts of South Asia.

But long before the debates around exclusivity, privilege, and old-world institutions became social media talking points, gymkhanas had already become deeply woven into the urban histories of cities across British India, from Bombay and Madras to Lahore and Karachi.

And one of the most fascinating among them is Karachi's Hindu Gymkhana, a striking heritage building constructed in 1925 that today sits at the centre of a complicated cultural and legal battle in Pakistan.

What Exactly Is A Gymkhana?

The word "gymkhana" itself has an unusual history.

According to several linguistic records, the term was first recorded in English around 1854 and is believed to derive from the Hindi-Urdu expression "gend-khana", loosely meaning "ball house" or a place associated with games and recreation.

Colonial glossaries later described it as a term used for European sporting and social clubs in India.

The British administration leased nearly 47,000 square yards of land in 1921 for the Hindu Gymkhana. Photo: Instagram

Under British rule, gymkhanas evolved into elite recreational institutions. They were spaces where officers, businessmen, aristocrats and wealthy local communities gathered for sports, horse riding, billiards, tennis, dining and social events.

Over time, Indian communities also began establishing their own gymkhanas, often organised around religion, profession or region.

In cities like Karachi, then one of British India's most important port cities, gymkhanas became symbols of status and influence.

A Thriving Hindu Commercial Hub

When Karachi's Hindu Gymkhana was built in 1925, Pakistan did not yet exist. Karachi was still part of undivided British India and had a large and influential Hindu population deeply involved in trade, shipping, finance and real estate.

The city's Hindu business elite wanted a dedicated social and recreational institution for their community, something that reflected both prosperity and cultural identity. That led to the creation of the Seth Ramgopal Goverdhandas Mohatta's Hindu Gymkhana.

The project was backed by Karachi's Hindu community and spearheaded by philanthropist Seth Ramgopal Goverdhandas Mohatta, one of the city's most prominent Hindu businessmen and donors at the time.

The British administration leased nearly 47,000 square yards of land in 1921 for the project on a 100-year lease. Construction began soon after, and by 1925, the gymkhana was complete.

The Architecture That Made Karachi's Hindu Gymkhana

The Hindu Gymkhana was not just another recreational club. Architecturally, it was groundbreaking for Karachi.

Designed by architect Agha Ahmed Hussain, often regarded as one of the first Muslim architects in the subcontinent, the building became the first public structure in Karachi to adopt the Mughal-Revival or Indo-Saracenic architectural style.

Its design drew inspiration from the Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah in Agra, often described as a precursor to the Taj Mahal.

The club was designed by architect Agha Ahmed Hussain. Photo: Instagram

The structure featured octagonal corner towers, projecting jharokhas, ornate cupolas or chatris, and intricately carved details inspired by Mughal and Rajasthani architecture. The roofline reportedly took inspiration from Emperor Akbar's Fatehpur Sikri.

Materials were sourced carefully. Jodhpur stone was used for carvings, Gizri stone for parts of the cupolas, and Bijapur stone from South India for thick structural walls.

The result was a sports club that looked more like a palace.

Today, many heritage experts still regard it as one of Karachi's most visually important colonial-era buildings.

What Happened Post-Partition

Then came 1947.

With Partition, much of Karachi's wealthy Hindu population migrated to India. The Hindu Gymkhana, once bustling with elite social activity, was abandoned and later classified as "evacuee property" under Pakistani authorities.

What followed was decades of uncertainty.

In the 1960s, members of Karachi's Hindu community reportedly attempted to reclaim the property. However, the movement lost momentum after the 1965 Indo-Pak war.



Meanwhile, the building itself began deteriorating.

Over the decades, large portions of the original land were gradually taken away or reassigned. By some estimates, nearly 90 per cent of the original property has been lost.

Parts of the land reportedly went to a police station, government offices, educational institutions, and even private allotments. From the original 47,000 square yards, only around 4,500 square yards remain today.

The Building That Almost Disappeared

By the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Hindu Gymkhana had fallen into serious neglect and was reportedly close to demolition.

It survived largely because of intervention from conservationists and the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, which pushed for its protection as a historical structure.

Eventually, the building received protection under the Sindh Cultural Heritage (Preservation) Act, 1994.

There were also plans at different points to turn it into a museum or cultural centre focused on Sindhi arts and heritage.

Instead, the building eventually took on a completely different role.

How It Became Pakistan's Performing Arts Hub

In 2005, former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf granted the building to the National Academy of Performing Arts, better known as NAPA, on a 30-year lease.

Since then, the former Hindu Gymkhana has functioned as one of Pakistan's most important cultural institutions.

NAPA, associated for years with celebrated Pakistani actor and stage personality Zia Mohyeddin, turned the premises into a major centre for theatre, music and performing arts in Karachi.

For many in Pakistan's arts community, the building is no longer just a colonial-era gymkhana. It is also a cultural space that has hosted performances, trained artists and kept theatre culture alive in the city.

That, however, is also where the controversy begins.

The Battle Over Who The Building Belongs To

For years, Karachi's Hindu community and several heritage groups have argued that the building should be returned to the Hindu community because of its historical identity and origins.

Legal petitions seeking repossession of the property have been filed since at least 2014.

The dispute has since evolved into a larger debate involving heritage preservation, minority history, state ownership and cultural use.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has repeatedly discussed the issue over the past decade. At various points, the court directed authorities to consider relocating NAPA and preserving the original structure more carefully.

In 2021, the court reportedly even ordered that certain newer constructions on the premises, including an auditorium, be demolished.

NAPA, however, resisted relocation and argued that its cultural contribution to Karachi was too important to disrupt unless a suitable alternative location was provided.

The institution reportedly stated that it would only vacate if given premium space in central Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community has continued to maintain that the site represents an important part of pre-Partition Hindu heritage in the city and should not lose that identity entirely.

So, What Is Happening Now?

As of 2024-2025, the issue remains unresolved.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government to ensure preservation of the building, but the court has also reportedly declined demands for the Hindu community's exclusive control over the site.

NAPA continues to operate from the premises, while multiple legal cases linked to the property remain active.

The building therefore exists in a strange, layered space today.