2 Cops Suspended Over Delhi Assembly Breach

The Delhi Police on Tuesday night placed two officers of its security unit under suspension following prima facie findings in connection with the Delhi Vidhan Sabha security breach incident, according to an official statement.

"On the basis of prima facie findings, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the security unit of the Delhi Police have been put under suspension in connection with the Vidhan Sabha incident," the statement read.

Further enquiry into the matter is underway, it added.

Meanwhile, officials have recommended to conduct of regular monthly mock drills and the installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control to senior officials to ensure swift and coordinated response in emergencies following the security breach, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a joint security review closed door meeting in the Assembly.

The sources added that the proposed measures, including periodic drills and a centralised alarm system, are aimed at strengthening preparedness and plugging gaps in the security apparatus exposed during the breach.

The investigation so far has revealed that the accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh (37), had come to Delhi in search of his missing nephew and, distressed by the situation, sought to draw the attention of authorities.

Singh was arrested on Monday evening, hours after he drove an SUV into the Delhi Assembly premises. He breached security by crashing through gate number 2, designated as a VIP entry point, and exited the complex after leaving a bouquet and a garland inside the car of the Speaker, police said.

The SUV, which the the accused used, was purchased in February.

According to police, Singh's nephew Harman, a B.Tech student residing in west Delhi, had been missing since April 1. His last known location was traced to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab. Police further investigating into the matter.

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