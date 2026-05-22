Delhi Police Joins Gen Z "Clock It" Trend With Cyber Safety Message

Delhi Police has once again drawn attention online with a social media campaign that mixes Gen Z internet humour with an important message about cyber safety. The police department recently shared an Instagram post inspired by the viral "Clock It" trend, using popular Gen Z slang to encourage safer and more responsible online behaviour.

Delhi Police Uses Viral Trend For Cyber Safety Message

In the campaign, Delhi Police urged users to "clock it" when it comes to digital safety habits such as not sharing passwords, staying alert against online scams and behaving responsibly on the internet.

The post also featured a cute emoji making a self-clapping gesture, adding to the playful and Gen Z-inspired style of the campaign.

Check Out The Post Here:

What Does 'Clock It' Mean?

The phrase "Clock It" has become a viral trend across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

The expression is commonly used by Gen Z users to mean "notice this," "pay attention," or "call something out."

The trend became popular through videos and reels in which creators dramatically "clock" behaviours, awkward moments, fashion choices or red flags, often in a humorous and exaggerated way.

Delhi Police adapted the trend to deliver a message focused on online safety and awareness.