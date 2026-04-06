An Unknown Car To A Bouquet: A Sequence Of Events In Delhi Assembly Breach

A major security breach was reported at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday afternoon when a man in a white SUV with a Uttar Pradesh registration number forced his way into the premises. The incident took place around 2:05 pm when the vehicle rammed through Gate No. 2, which is meant only for VIP entry.

CRPF personnel were deployed at the gate at the time, but the car still managed to break through and enter the complex. The accused has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, according to initial investigations. After entering the premises, he drove inside and stopped near the main building.

He then got out, carrying a bouquet and a garland and moved further inside. According to sources, he first approached the official car of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, which was parked within the premises. The car was unlocked at the time as the driver had gone to the Speaker's office to keep his belongings.

The accused placed the bouquet and garland inside the car, and forensic teams later recovered traces from the vehicle. He also briefly sat inside the car before stepping out.

After this, he walked towards the office of Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed the bouquet and garland outside the office. He then returned to his vehicle. The entire sequence, from entry to exit, happened within five to six minutes. At the time of the incident, Speaker Vijender Gupta was present inside his office.

Just before this, around 1:30 pm, he had visited the education department office located within the Vidhan Sabha complex and later returned to his chamber. After placing the bouquet, the accused got back into the SUV and exited the premises from the same Gate No. 2.

Soon after the breach came to light, senior Delhi Police officials, including the Police Commissioner and Special CP, reached the spot to assess the situation. A bomb disposal squad was also deployed as a precaution, but no explosive or suspicious object was found inside the bouquet.

A high-level probe has now been ordered into the incident, and sources say an ADG-rank officer will supervise the inquiry. The accused was later apprehended from a police picket near A Nala in the Roopnagar area, and the vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered. Police are now investigating the motive behind the act and examining how such a serious breach took place despite multiple layers of security.

Initial inputs suggest that Sarabjeet was linked to the farmers' protest, and he had earlier shared posts on social media supporting farmer leaders who lost their lives during the agitation. Some of these posts were later deleted.

The incident has raised serious questions over the security arrangements at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, especially at VIP entry points. The probe will now focus on identifying lapses and fixing accountability.